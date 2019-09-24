How Things Got Awkward Between Waleed & The Veronicas

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

The Joker is set to be one of the biggest movies of the year, but should it have ever been made in the first place?

Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding registry is online, but did anyone tell her?

The Veronica’s were removed from a Qantas flight this week and went on The Project to talk about the situation, but what question from Waleed got a bit awkward?

