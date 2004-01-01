The Unspoken Legacy Of Naya Rivera

On the show today…

Two prominent actresses, Naya Rivera and Kelly Preston, have passed away this week and in this episode we talk about their legacies.



Plus, in the wake of Black Lives Matter big name reality stars are being fired, so why are networks resorting to hiring Private Investigators?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Madeline Joannou

