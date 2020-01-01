The Too Hot To Handle Reunion Show Was… A Lot

On the show today…

The Too Hot To Handle reunion show delivered a lot of juicy gossip about the contestants, so what is next for the shows break out stars Harry & Frankie?

Plus, Tyra Banks was adored as the host on America’s Next Top Model, so why are fans now turning on the iconic franchise?

And, Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande released a new song together, so why was Tiger King’s Carole Baskin trying to get involved?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

