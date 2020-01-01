News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Too Hot To Handle Reunion Show Was… A Lot

the spill

17 hours ago · 21 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

The Too Hot To Handle reunion show delivered a lot of juicy gossip about the contestants, so what is next for the shows break out stars Harry & Frankie?

Plus, Tyra Banks was adored as the host on America’s Next Top Model, so why are fans now turning on the iconic franchise?

And, Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande released a new song together, so why was Tiger King’s Carole Baskin trying to get involved?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by THE ICONIC, your destination for the biggest fashion & sportswear brands for women, men, and kids. All in one place, delivered to you.

Shop at https://www.theiconic.com.au/all?campaign=thespill25  and use our code SPILL25.  

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

 

More Episodes

The Too Hot To Handle Reunion Show Was… A Lot

21 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside The Pete Evans & Channel 7 Break Up

20 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adele & The Internet’s Obsession With Thin Women

19 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elon Musk & The Baby Name That Blew Up The Internet

19 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Judi Dench's Reflections On Harvey Weinstein

21 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Defence of Hollywood Age Gaps

19 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WATCH CLUB: Normal People & The Sex Scenes We Deserve

27 minutes  ·  01 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

She Was 16, He Was 51: The Life Of Courtney Stodden

18 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Caroline Calloway: The World’s Most Infamous Influencer

29 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stop Talking About Women’s ‘Revenge Bodies’

19 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Movie Gwyneth Paltrow Erased From Her Memory

20 minutes  ·  27 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hollywood Has Experienced Its First COVID Divorce

20 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WATCH CLUB: Is 'Too Hot To Handle' The Best-Worst Show On TV?

27 minutes  ·  24 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Taylor Swift Is Asking You Not To Buy Her New Album

18 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

J. Lo’s $150K Instagram Mistake

19 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Meghan, Harry & Those Royal Texts

21 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Abbie Chatfield Went On Bachelor In Paradise For One Person

24 minutes  ·  20 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karl Stefanovic’s Redemption Profile

21 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: JoJo on Life After Child Stardom

9 minutes  ·  17 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake's Quarantine Exchange

17 minutes  ·  16 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio