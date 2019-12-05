Tim Minchin Talks About Feeling Insecure After Success

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

We had Tim Minchin in the studio to talk to us about his new show Upright on our last episode of The Spill. This is the extended version of our chat.

About the show...

When family outcast Lucky Flynn learns that his mother is dying, he decides to drive to the other side of Australia to see her, packing nothing but an upright piano for the journey. But his plans are soon turned upside down when he meets the runaway teenager Meg, who’s dealing with some family demons of her own.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

