Tiger King: The Netflix Doco Everyone's Talking About

On the show today…

Kim Kardashian West has reignited the drama with Taylor Swift again, so why has Taylor’s publicist stepped in?

Mark Whalberg is one of Hollywood's most successful actors, so why have we forgotten about his complicated past?

The whole world seems to have a new Netflix obsession, but what is Tiger King actually all about?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts