What The Queen's Handbag Is Trying To Tell You

The Spill is Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture.
On the show today...
Casey Affleck is making a movie about a world that has no women in it. So is this his response to #MeToo?
Are arranged celebrity romances really real? Gemma Bath from The Quicky joins us to talk about this episode: https://omny.fm/shows/the-quicky/inside-the-arranged-relationships-of-hollywood
Does The Queen actually use her handbag to signal to her staff when she wants to leave a conversation?
Is the final season of Orange Is The New Black worth watching?
CREDITS
Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik
Producers: Elissa Ratliff and Rachel Corbett
