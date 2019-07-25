What The Queen's Handbag Is Trying To Tell You

The Spill is Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture.

On the show today...

Casey Affleck is making a movie about a world that has no women in it. So is this his response to #MeToo?

Are arranged celebrity romances really real? Gemma Bath from The Quicky joins us to talk about this episode: https://omny.fm/shows/the-quicky/inside-the-arranged-relationships-of-hollywood

Does The Queen actually use her handbag to signal to her staff when she wants to leave a conversation?

Is the final season of Orange Is The New Black worth watching?

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by our launch partners, NESCAFÉ Gold.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producers: Elissa Ratliff and Rachel Corbett

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au.

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You'll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Would you like to treat yourself with a $50 gift voucher to our brand new Lady Startup online store?

If you take 3 minutes to do a quick survey for us, 4 people will have the chance to win. Just follow this link: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5072153/399119f735f7