The Painful Reality Of Life On Australian Survivor

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today...

We are joined in the studio by our favourite Australian Survivor contestant Dave to find what it's really like to be the games biggest villain.

How has Dax Shepard hilariously hit back at tabloid claims of addiction and martial problems?

There’s a lot of drama unfolding on The Bachelor right now, but the real question is why does Osher speak so slowly?

And it’s Friday which means it’s time for Weekend Watch! So what new movies and TV shows should you devour this weekend?

CREDITS



Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik



Producers: Elissa Ratliff and Hannah Bowman



