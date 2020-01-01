Pop Star, Exile, An Unconventional Wedding: The Lily Allen Story

On the show today…

The Ellen Show will be returning and Ellen has confirmed that she will be addressing the elephant in the room.

Plus, another television series has announced it's going to wrap up soon.

Also, in today's deep dive we discuss Lily Allen's Vegas wedding to David Harbour and her return to the spotlight following her self-imposed exile.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Madeline Joannou

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.