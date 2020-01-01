We Need To Have A Word About Slut-Shaming On The Bachelor

On the show today…
The Kardashians are trying to trademark another phrase, but what is it this time?
Plus, we share our recommendations in our Weekend Watch.
And, in today's deep dive we absolutely need to discuss the slut-shaming that's going on in this season of The Bachelor.
The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.
Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Clare Stephens
Producer: Rachael Hart
Clare's recommendation: Parks and Recreation
Laura's recommendation: I Am Woman
