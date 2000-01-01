Loneliness & An Eating Disorder: Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’

On the show today…

Taylor Swift’s new documentary is out on Netflix, so what very personal parts of her life has it revealed?

Plus Jim Carrey has been criticised for his appearance on the Graham Norton show, so what did he say to Margot Robbie that was so offensive?

And Married At First Sight starts tonight, so Mamamia MAFS Recap host Jessie Stephens came on the show to let us know what to expect in this new season.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

