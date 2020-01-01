Wait... Taylor Swift’s Brother Can Sing?

On the show today…

Celeste Barber raised over $50M to assist bushfire relief, so why doesn't she have any control of where the money goes?

Plus, a cover of a Taylor Swift song has sent Swifties into a frenzy overnight, so who is responsible for the track?

And a tweet has gone viral about some of the things that TV and film continuously get wrong, so what are the examples that frustrate us the most?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Hannah Bowman

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9