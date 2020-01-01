Sophie Monk's Epic Comeback

On the show today…

The full trailer for the new Batman movie has been released, so how do we think Robert Pattinson will go?

Plus, Australian Television is making a comeback, Laura has all the details.



And, in today's deep dive we go behind the mask of Dragonfly aka Sophie Monk to discuss her possible return to music and the current Bardot drama.



The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart





WANT MORE?



GET IN TOUCH

