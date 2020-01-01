23 Years On & Shania Twain Is Finally Impressed With Brad Pitt

On the show today…

Richard Wilkins has tested positive to Coronavirus & Tom Hanks is using too much Vegemite - an update of COVID-19’s impact on the entertainment industry.

Plus, It's been 25 years since Alanis Morissette released Jagged Little Pill, so why is she speaking now about the price of global pain?

And Shania Twain has been asked about Brad Pitt, so all these years later is she finally impressed by him?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

