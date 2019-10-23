“In Two Months You Replaced Us”: Selena Gomez’s New Song About Justin Bieber

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Selena Gomez is finally back with a new song, so what do the lyrics tell us about her break up from Justin Bieber?

Sarah Jessica Parker has been in Australia this week, but what was the one Sex and The City question fans demanded an answer to?

Channel 7 has announced Big Brother Revolution, so what will the 2020 version of the show look like?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

