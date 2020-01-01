Samantha Armytage Stands Up To “Bullies & Bullsh*t Artists”

On the show today…

The Oscars are underway today, so how were the red carpet looks the epitome of 2020?

Plus Adam Sandler won big at The Spirit Awards last night, so why are some saying his speech is his funniest performance in years?

And Samantha Armytage has called out a journalist for bullying, so why has she decided now is the time to speak out?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts