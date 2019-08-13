EXCLUSIVE: Roxy Jacenko On Her New Reality TV Show

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Roxy Jacenko gives The Spill an exclusive interview about her new show I Am Roxy and more! You can find out all about Roxy's Brand Bootcamp here.

Liam Hemsworth has given his first statement post Miley break up, but what does it have to do with a Lizard?

Who are the #SussexSquad, and why are they ready to go into battle for Harry and Meghan?

The first trailer for Little Women is here, so what does it tell us?

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik



Producers: Elissa Ratliff and Hannah Bowman



