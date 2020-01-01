News
Search

Rose McGowan Calls Natalie Portman A Hypocrite

the spill

12 hours ago · 18 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

Rose Mcgowan has criticised Natalie Portman’s Oscar's activism, so why is Rose so against it?

Plus, Dancing With The Stars judge Sharna Burgess joins us on today’s show, so who does she think will be the first celebrity voted off?   

And Gogglebox has announced three new households for the show, so what do we know so far? 

The Spill is Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It's snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

