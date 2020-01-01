What We Didn't Know About Rihanna

On the show today…

Rihanna covers the May issue of British Vogue, so what did she share about her desire to start a family?

It’s been a big week for Australian reality tv finale’s, so how have shows like Dancing With The Stars & Survivor made things work during COVID-19 restrictions?

Drake has posted pictures of his son for the first time, so why did it take him 2 years?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

