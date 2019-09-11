Rihanna’s Lingerie Show Just Made Victoria’s Secret Irrelevant

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Rihanna shut down fashion week with her Sauvage x Fenty show, so is her message of inclusion the final nail in the coffin for Victoria’s Secret?

Taylor Swift has been confirmed to perform the Melbourne Cup, but does she know what she’s signed up for?

Roxy Jacenko’s show for Channel Ten’s pilot week aired last night, so what did it tell us about the PR mogul and her lavish life?

