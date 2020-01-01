Stop Talking About Women’s ‘Revenge Bodies’

On the show today…

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are making headlines with the rumour of a pregnancy, so how much legitimacy can be determined by which publication is making these claims?

Plus, Jimmy Fallon has admitted to having a crush on Kate Hudson back in the day, so what would she have done if he had made a move?

And, another Australian reality TV star has spoken about the stress of being in the spotlight, so why are we only focused on their weight loss?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Stan's brand new series Normal People, based on the best selling novel by Sally Rooney.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9







