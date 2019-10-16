Renee Zellweger Finds Her Voice With ‘Judy’

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Judy is out in Australia today. So for a movie about Judy Garland’s life, why did they add fictional characters?

Kyle and Jackie O have been in a world of controversy lately, so why have they just signed Australia’s biggest media deal?

Gina Rodriguez has been called out online for using racist language, but why has her apology got people angry too?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

GET IN TOUCH

