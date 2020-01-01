News
Why The Pussycat Dolls Aussie Press Tour Went So Badly

the spill

17 hours ago · 20 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Sherry Pie has been disqualified from the show, but what misconduct took place for this decision to be made? 

The Pussycat Dolls have just finished a whirlwind Australian press tour, so why have they left disappointed?

Selena Gomez has spoken about her first kiss, so why was it with the twin of her crush?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

 

