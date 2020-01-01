Why The Pussycat Dolls Aussie Press Tour Went So Badly

On the show today…

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Sherry Pie has been disqualified from the show, but what misconduct took place for this decision to be made?

The Pussycat Dolls have just finished a whirlwind Australian press tour, so why have they left disappointed?

Selena Gomez has spoken about her first kiss, so why was it with the twin of her crush?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

