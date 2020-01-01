We Need To Talk About Pete Evans. Immediately.

On the show today…

Pete Evans has spoken about a product he believes will protect from people from COVID-19, so what do health professionals think about this claim?

Plus, after spending years as the most-loved person on TV the people are turning on Ellen, so where did it all go wrong?

And, MasterChef Australia has returned for 2020, but what makes this season of the show so different?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

