22 Years Since The Parent Trap And The Nostalgia Is Real

Bachelor In Paradise keeps on giving - fans are not happy with former favourite Ciarran and his lies.

It's been 22 years since The Parent Trap made Lindsay Lohan a star, so what did we learn from the cast reunion?



Plus, Khloe Kardashian has been accused of selling designer samples online, is this unethical or okay?



The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

The Parent Trap Reunion:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3RtRIFreN/

Hosts: Kee Reece & Kelly McCarren

Producer: Madeline Joannou

