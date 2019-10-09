What The New Masterchef Judges Will Bring To The Table

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Deborah Mailman is on The Spill today to talk about her new TV drama Total Control, so what makes it the most important Australian show of the year?

The first trailer for The Veronicas’ new reality show ‘Blood Is For Life’ is out - what does it really tell us about their relationship?

Three new judges have been announced for Masterchef, so who are they and what can they bring to the table?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

