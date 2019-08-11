What The Heck Is Happening With Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today...

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have announced their split, so why are they now involved in a reality TV star circus?

The Bachelor star Matt Agnew said he skipped meals before filming started, but what's the real story behind his ‘makeover’?

Dolly Parton is never seen without her arms hidden, so what’s she hiding up her sleeve?

Sex and The City Actress Kim Cattrall has given an emotional interview about her personal life, so why are people still asking her about Sarah Jessica Parker?

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by our launch partners, NESCAFÉ Gold.



CREDITS



Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik



Producers: Elissa Ratliff, Rachael Hart and Hannah Bowman



WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/



Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/



GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.



Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au



Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts



Would you like to treat yourself with a $50 gift voucher to our brand new Lady Startup online store?

If you take 3 minutes to do a quick survey for us, 4 people will have the chance to win. Just follow this link: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5072153/399119f735f7