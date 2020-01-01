Meghan Markle’s Co-Star Bribed 70K To Lie

On the show today…

Meghan Markle’s old co-star Simon Rex has done an interview about their relationship, so how much was he bribed by the press to lie about her?

Dua Lipa covered Australian Vogue, so what’s it like being a part of the new feminist-wave of popstars?

Michelle Williams secretly married for the second time, so why are we all so invested in her love life?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

