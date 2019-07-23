Why The Masterchef Judges Really Left The Show

The Spill is Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture.

On the show today...

What the heck is going on with Masterchef? Chances are you heard Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris will not return as judges in the next season of MasterChef Australia. But what does it mean and is it all really about money?

MTV is renewing scripted reality show “The Hills: New Beginnings” for a second season. So is the success of The Hills because Millenials are 'sad' watching it?

Quentin Tarantino's 10th and allegedly final film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, premiered in LA last night. And people are questioning why Margot Robbie would choose to work with a man who has been accused of violence towards women both on and off the screen.

And, J.LO turns 50 today, and fun fact, her biggest accomplishment has gone unnoticed.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by our launch partners, NESCAFÉ Gold.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

