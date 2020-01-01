INTERVIEW: Selling Sunset's Mary & Romain Set The Record Straight

On the show today…

Matthew McConaughey savagely shuts down questions about how he feels about Trump on The Project.



And in news that will cause you to bend and snap, the cast of Legally Blonde have reunited for a Zoom reunion.

Plus, in today's deep dive...we talk to Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet who finally set the record straight on whether or not the cast will be breaking up in season 4.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producers: Madeline Joannou & Emma Gillespie



LINKS

Legally Blonde 20 Year Anniversary Virtual Reunion:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GNIeKHvv_o

