News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Mandy Moore Just Showed Us Exactly How To Respond To A Toxic Ex

the spill

13 hours ago · 16 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

The Masked Singer Australia is set for a return, but what's it really like behind the scenes?

Plus, Mandy Moore's ex has issued a public apology, so why hasn't she accepted it?

And, 90s actress Tara Reid is planning a big comeback, so which of her famous movies is she hoping to bring back?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Gordon's London Dry Gin... Shall We?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kelly McCarren & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Rachael Hart

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

More Episodes

Mandy Moore Just Showed Us Exactly How To Respond To A Toxic Ex

16 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Excuse Us Kelly Rowland, But What Exactly Is Rich-Broke?

17 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Poh's Exit From Masterchef Gave Us All The Feels

18 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hollywood’s Most Infamous ‘Open Marriage’

19 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Angie & Carlin’s “Values Didn’t Align”

20 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kim & Kanye Need To Read The Room

18 minutes  ·  30 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Must-Watch Documentary of 2020

20 minutes  ·  29 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why YouTubers Are ‘Taking Accountability’

20 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Difference Between Jen Aniston & Reese Witherspoon

19 minutes  ·  25 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Harry & Meghan Are Hollywood’s Newest Influencers

17 minutes  ·  24 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Winona Ryder Is Speaking Out Against Mel Gibson… Again

19 minutes  ·  23 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Justin Bieber’s ‘Factually Impossible’ Allegations

19 minutes  ·  22 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Angelina Jolie Is Ready To Talk About Brad Pitt

19 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nakkiah Lui & Miranda Tapsell On Empowering Indigenous Women

21 minutes  ·  19 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

50 Shades Has Nothing On This Erotic Flick

18 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Everything We Know About Bachelor In Paradise

15 minutes  ·  17 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Oh To Date Keanu Reeves

18 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Voice’s ‘Cheating Scandal’

16 minutes  ·  15 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Best Movie Of All Time

17 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What We Learnt From Reality TV This Week

20 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio