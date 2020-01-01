News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

MAFS: Where To From Here?

the spill

21 hours ago · 20 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

Married At First Sight is over for 2020, but what does a post-MAFS influencer career look like during COVID-19? 

Plus, Supermodel Karlie Kloss has once again defended her marriage, so where is the controversy coming from?

And Selena Gomez has spoken about being diagnosed with Bipolar, so why is she speaking about this now? 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

 

More Episodes

MAFS: Where To From Here?

20 minutes  ·  21 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

OJ Simpson Has ‘No Doubt’ About Tiger King Murder

18 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sam Frost & How 'Most Beautiful' Lists Have Pivoted

16 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

‘Stacey Had Sex With My Husband’: MAFS Delivers Again

21 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What We Didn't Know About Rihanna

18 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Michelle Bridges Didn't Panic When She Saw The RBT

18 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SOS Production On The Bachelor Has Stopped

18 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bindi Irwin Got Married, But Not Everyone Is Happy

17 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tiger King: The Netflix Doco Everyone's Talking About

19 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Meghan Markle’s Co-Star Bribed 70K To Lie

22 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Taylor, Kanye & That ‘Famous’ Call: The Saga Continues

18 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tea Towel & Spray Paint: Ginger Spice's DIY Union Jack Dress

21 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Oprah & Sex-Trafficking? Yeah Right...

22 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kim Kardashian Vs The Calabasas Lobster

18 minutes  ·  17 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Fifth Harmony’s 'Work From Home' Makes A Coronavirus Comeback

20 minutes  ·  16 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

23 Years On & Shania Twain Is Finally Impressed With Brad Pitt

17 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bachelor In Paradise Is Back & Ciarran Is Coming For Abbie

19 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tom Hanks Has Coronavirus... And He's In Australia

20 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Everyone Is Talking About Corey Feldman's Doco

20 minutes  ·  10 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Harry And Meghan’s Final Act As Royals

19 minutes  ·  09 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio