Attention Wannabe Influencers: MAFS Is Casting

On the show today…

Jesinta and Buddy Franklin have welcomed a baby girl Tullulah, but why was Jesinta’s journey to motherhood so challenging and why is she being so open about her experiences?

Plus, Applications for the next season of Married At First Sight are open, so what motivates people to sign up to such a controversial show?

And Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have shared a candid moment from their relationship, so why did it send Dawson’s Creek fans into a frenzy?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

