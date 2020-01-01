Who Has Duty Of Care In The Wild World Of MAFS?

On the show today…

With the news of Poppy leaving MAFS, are our TV networks doing enough when it comes to 'duty of care' and keeping contestants safe?

Plus, Ben Affleck has spoken about his sobriety for the first time, so why does his biggest regret involve Jennifer Garner?

And the new MasterChef cast has finally been revealed, so why did Channel 10 decide this year was the year to bring back past contestants?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts