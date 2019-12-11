Why It Took Over A Decade For Lizzo To Be Noticed

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Lizzo has been named Time’s Entertainer Of The Year, but why did it take over a decade for the world to take notice of her? Find the article HERE… https://bit.ly/36v9Mky

Black Christmas, the last big Christmas movie of 2019 is out today - so why is this remake so different from the cult original?

Exes Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner were on The Late Late Show last night, so what did they reveal about their past relationship?

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

