PRomance or romance? Why your feed is full of Liam Hemsworth PDA

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Mindy Kaling has given an interview to ELLE about being a role model, so why has it caused so much controversy about award shows?

Liam Hemsworth has been spotted with a new lady, but why does it seem like a publicity stunt?

The Masked Singer is in finals week, so who is really hiding under those last few masks?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts





