Lauren Conrad Finally Tells The Real Story Of The Hills

On the show today…

Paris Hilton is doing press rounds for her new YouTube Original documentary This Is Paris and whilst speaking with radio host Kyle Sandilands on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, he almost brought Paris to tears.

Also, Kourtney Kardashian faces backlash over the age gap in her friendship with influencer Addison Rae.

Plus, in today's deep dive it's the reunion that has been years in the making! For the first time ever, Lauren Conrad opened up about leaving The Hills and we talk about the turning tide of reality TV stars reclaiming their narrative.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.



LINKS

Staying Home With Whit | Lauren Conrad and I (FINALLY!) Reunite:

https://apple.co/3mLYalS

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.