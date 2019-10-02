Why We’ve Never Been More Ready For The Big Brother Reboot

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Big Brother is returning to our screens in 2020, but what network has snapped it up this time?

Tabloids are working in overdrive today with rumours of a Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split, but could it be just another Kardashian publicity stunt?

RuPaul Drag Race UK is kicking off on Stan tomorrow, so what is the show even about and what led to its cult following?

