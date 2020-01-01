Kylie Jenner and the Death of Instagram Culture

On the show today…

Forbes have released their annual list of highest-paid actresses and topping the list is one of television's favourite modern mums.



And Rihanna launched her second lingerie fashion line, Savage X Fenty Vol 2, on Friday. Fans are praising the singer for a pivotal promotion of body inclusivity.

Plus, in today's deep dive...Kylie Jenner's extravagant $12K purchase for her daughter's first day "back at school." Was it out of touch?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.