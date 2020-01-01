Kylie Jenner Is Not As Rich As You Think She Is

On the show today…

Forbes Magazine named Kylie Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire, so why are they now taking back this claim?

Plus, Deborra-Lee Furness is on the cover of Stellar Magazine, so what did she say about directing upcoming episodes of Neighbours?

And, there is only one week until Big Brother 2020 kicks off, so who can we expect to see in the house?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

