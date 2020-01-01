Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell: A Relapse And A Public Narrative

On the show today…

A royal insider details the final meetings between Prince Harry and Prince William in a new book, Battle of the Brothers. Is there more to the story?

And Sienna Miller publicly commends Chadwick Boesman on an upstanding gesture. Could Boesman be the new poster-child for gender equality?



Plus, in today's deep dive Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard give us a refreshing insight into relapse and the pressures of the public narrative.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

