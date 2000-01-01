Kim Kardashian Tells Us What's Really Going On

On the show today…

Kim Kardashian posts Instagram Story asking for "compassion" as she publicly addresses Kanye's bi-polar diagnosis.

The Big Brother 2020 finale aired last night, so was the series reboot the success that Channel 7 had hoped for?



Plus, our recommendations on what to watch next.



The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

LINKS

'Line Of Duty' - Netflix:

https://www.netflix.com/au/title/70263817

'Overqualified Loser' - Netflix:

https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81177697

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Holly Wainwright

Producer: Madeline Joannou

WANT MORE?



Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts