Let’s Be Honest About That Khloe Kardashian Photo

the spill

17 hours ago · 19 minutes

On the show today…

Jimmy Fallon has come under fire for a video of him on SNL 20 years ago, but does he really deserve to be 'cancelled'?

Plus Too Hot To Handle and Tiger King have been the standout reality shows of the year, so what connects the two?

And Khloe Kardashian has had the world commenting on her looks her whole life, so in 2020 why can’t people just stop?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Kelly McCarren

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

