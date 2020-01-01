News
Karl Stefanovic’s Redemption Profile

the spill

a day ago · 21 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

Celebrities came together over the weekend for the Together At Home concert, so what were our favourite moments from the broadcast?

Plus, Reese Witherspoon has spoken about being a strong woman in Hollywood, so why did this lead to headlines about her arrest?

And Karl Stefanovic has given a rare in-depth interview, so what has he revealed about his very public divorce and remarriage?   

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

