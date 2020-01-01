News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Celebrities Who Call The Paparazzi On Themselves

the spill

a day ago · 22 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

There are rumours swirling that the new Bachelor Locky Gilbert is a bit of a ladies man, so was this the type of storyline the producers of The Bachelor had in mind?

Plus, Kanye West’s former bodyguard has spoken about his time working for the rapper, so what did he say about Kayne’s relationship with the paparazzi? 

And Ariana Grande is one of the biggest musicians in the world, so why does she rarely do interviews? 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Hannah Bowman & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

More Episodes

Celebrities Who Call The Paparazzi On Themselves

22 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Katy Perry’s Cheeky MasterChef Moment

19 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mary-Kate Olsen’s Emergency Divorce

21 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Confessions Of A Reality TV Editor

21 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Oprah's Dog Is In COVID Quarantine

19 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Too Hot To Handle Reunion Show Was… A Lot

21 minutes  ·  10 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside The Pete Evans & Channel 7 Break Up

20 minutes  ·  07 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adele & The Internet’s Obsession With Thin Women

19 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elon Musk & The Baby Name That Blew Up The Internet

19 minutes  ·  05 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Judi Dench's Reflections On Harvey Weinstein

21 minutes  ·  04 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Defence of Hollywood Age Gaps

19 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WATCH CLUB: Normal People & The Sex Scenes We Deserve

27 minutes  ·  01 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

She Was 16, He Was 51: The Life Of Courtney Stodden

18 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Caroline Calloway: The World’s Most Infamous Influencer

29 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stop Talking About Women’s ‘Revenge Bodies’

19 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Movie Gwyneth Paltrow Erased From Her Memory

20 minutes  ·  27 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hollywood Has Experienced Its First COVID Divorce

20 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WATCH CLUB: Is 'Too Hot To Handle' The Best-Worst Show On TV?

27 minutes  ·  24 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Taylor Swift Is Asking You Not To Buy Her New Album

18 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

J. Lo’s $150K Instagram Mistake

19 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio