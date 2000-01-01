Kim & Kanye Need To Read The Room

On the show today…

Big Brother has been totally different this year due to it being pre-recorded, so what will happen this week when the housemates are told about COVID-19?

Plus, Kim Kardashian West has finally achieved billionaire status, so why are she and husband Kanye West under fire?



And, Sia has always been notoriously private about her life, so why has she revealed to the world she is a grandma?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

