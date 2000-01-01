Justin Bieber’s ‘Factually Impossible’ Allegations

This episode of The Spill contains discussions of sexual assault. Listener discretion is advised. If this raises any issues please reach out to Lifeline on 13 11 14.

On the show today…

We kicked off with some What To Watch Next recommendations of TV to get hooked on, including one of Laura's favourite shows off all time.

Plus, Justin Bieber has been accused of sexual assault, so how has he responded to these allegations?

And, movie quotes are an integral part of pop culture, so what are the most iconic ones of all time?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

