Judith Lucy Is The Bachelorette We Deserve

On the show today…

Selena Gomez has deleted a post supporting Kim Kardashian West, so what does Taylor Swift have to do with it?

Thousands of people are petitioning for Judith Lucy to be the next Bachelorette, so why is she so perfect for the role?

The Game Of Thrones prequel has already been filmed, so why has it been cancelled now?

