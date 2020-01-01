It's A Really Bad Day To Be Johnny Depp

On the show today…

Megan Fox publicly calls out ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, for using their kids against her.

Also it’s that glorious time of the year again! Hollywood wellness website, GOOP, founded by Gwyenth Paltrow, releases their 2020 Gift Guide. Kee talks us through the highlights.

Plus, in today's deep dive...Johnny Depp loses his libel action case against UK newspaper, The Sun.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

