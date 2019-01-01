News
Search

Jessica Simpson On Facing Childhood Trauma

the spill

16 hours ago · 17 minutes

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Lizzo has appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, so why can’t we get enough of this amazing interview?

Plus, Jessica Simpson has released an excerpt of her upcoming memoir, so what does it reveal about her childhood? 

And Like A Boss is out in cinemas today, so why are we so conflicted about it? 

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

More Episodes

Jessica Simpson On Facing Childhood Trauma

17 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Myf Warhurst On The Bleak Reality Of Adoption In Australia

16 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Brad And Jen And Those Reconciliation Rumours

17 minutes  ·  3 days ago

"We Had No Option": Harry And Meghan Lose Royal Titles

18 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Josh Thomas On Grief, Autism & Sex Positivity

19 minutes  ·  6 days ago

We Can’t Look Away From Paris Hilton & Her Dog Cooking Lasagna

16 minutes  ·  7 days ago

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me A Fake Romance & TV Ratings

18 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2020

Billie Eilish Shakes (Not Stirs) Bond Theme Song

16 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

The Lizzie McGuire Reboot Is Paused & This Is NOT What Dreams Are Made Of

17 minutes  ·  13 Jan 2020

The ‘Sophisticated Warmth’ Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle

21 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2020

'Really Shocking & Polarising': Jason Derulo Chats Cats With Us

25 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

From Miley to Meghan: All The Biggest Entertainment Stories Of 2019

17 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

‘I Was Ignorant’: Camila Cabello Addresses Resurfaced Racist Posts

18 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

Charlize Theron Discusses The Pain Of Media Misgendering Her Daughter

16 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Should We Feel Guilty Enjoying Penn Badgley's YOU?

16 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2019

Emily Ratajkowski Has a Message for Harvey Weinstein

19 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

Reese Witherspoon On Time’s Sexist Magazine Feature

18 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Why It Took Over A Decade For Lizzo To Be Noticed

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Kim Kardashian Denies Snubbing Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘I’m A Celeb’ Exit

18 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter Tell-All On What Celeb Life Is Really Like

18 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

