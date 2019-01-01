Jessica Simpson On Facing Childhood Trauma

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Lizzo has appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, so why can’t we get enough of this amazing interview?

Plus, Jessica Simpson has released an excerpt of her upcoming memoir, so what does it reveal about her childhood?

And Like A Boss is out in cinemas today, so why are we so conflicted about it?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

