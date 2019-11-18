Jennifer Lopez Is GQ’s Man Of The Year...Sorry, What?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Disney’s new streaming platform Disney+ has launched in Australia this week, so what can we expect?

Jennifer Lopez has been featured on the cover of GQ’s Man of the Year issue, but is this the first time a woman has been featured?

Kylie Jenner is no longer the primary owner of her billion-dollar cosmetics empire, so who owns it now?

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

